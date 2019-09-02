Labor Day Severe Weather Potential

While most of Labor Day Monday will be calm in the Twin Cities, we will have our eye on the potential of strong to severe storms Monday Night. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place from the Dakotas across a good portion of Minnesota Monday and Monday Night. The main threats from storms will be damaging winds and large hail.

_______________________________________________

Back To School Tuesday!

As kids head back to school on Tuesday, we will see cooler conditions in place versus the unofficial last day of summer Labor Day Monday. Highs will still climb into the mid-70s in the Twin Cities, but only hover around 60F up in northwestern Minnesota. Areas like Roseau, Grand Forks, and Fargo will be a good 10-15F below average. Storm chances will decrease west to east throughout the morning hours, but a few of those storms could still be on the strong side.

_______________________________________________

August Weather Recap

We finished off the eighth month of the year Saturday, so let's take a look back at it. In the Twin Cities, the month ended slightly below average temperature-wise, but almost 2" above average in the rainfall department with 6.28" falling.

The 6.28" of rain that fell at MSP airport was good enough to make this August the 16th wettest on record, falling just short of the 6.30" that fell in 1893. The most rain ever in August was back in 2007 when 9.32" fell.

Looking statewide at precipitation for the month of August, it was somewhat a mixed bag with areas like Brainerd, Park Rapids, and International Falls ending the month above average. However, Duluth ended the month over an inch below average and Rochester was almost 3" below average. In Rochester, this August was the 12th driest on record with that 1.54" of rain that fell.

_______________________________________________

A Wet, Wet Summer (At Least In Parts Of The State)

When we look back at meteorological summer, which also ended Saturday (running from June 1st to August 31st), many of the state climate sites saw above-average rainfall. Areas like the Twin Cities and St. Cloud were over 2" above average, while Rochester was 4.25" above average with exactly 18" of rain. With that rain, Rochester saw their 11th wettest on record. Not too far away from them, though, Mason City, IA, was 6.31" below average. Duluth and Baudette saw rainfall this summer that was over 2" below average.

In the Twin Cities, the 15.48" that fell puts this meteorological summer in 20th place for most rainfall. The most fell back in 1987 when 23.52" was recorded, helped by the Twin Cities Superstorm that dumped 10" of rain at the airport.

_______________________________________________

Earliest First 32F Low On Record: September 3rd

Here's another sign that summer is fading away: the earliest first freeze on record occurred on September 3rd, 1974, when the low that morning dropped to 32F. The next earliest first freeze on record was back in 1929 when it didn't occur until September 18th.

_______________________________________________

Maps Look Like September - Catastrophic Dorian

By Paul Douglas

There's nothing like a Minnesota summer soundtrack. Cracking a window to fall asleep to the sound of grumbling thunder. The white noise of surf lapping on the shore. Loons calling out to their mates. I'm going to miss that, but God-willing, we all get another shot in 2020.

September is prime time for foggy mornings and hurricanes. Dorian may wind up being the most powerful hurricane ever observed in the Atlantic with unimaginable 185-220 mph winds. The storm comes perilously close to the Florida coast into Tuesday before turning northeast.

Strongest winds/surf may stay 40-80 miles offshore, but it'll be a very close call. North Carolina's Outer Banks may suffer a direct strike by Friday.

Sunday was a bust, with more clouds than predicted. If the sun comes out for a few hours 80F is possible in the metro today with a few severe storms by tonight.

Remember your last severe storm? Multiply winds by 3, add 20 foot waves, and have it last 2-3 days. That's what residents of the Bahamas are now enduring.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Some sun, late T-storms. Wake up . High 79. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind E 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Wet start. Windy with PM clearing. Wake up 68. High 77. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Wake up 52. High 71. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Early showers, then drying out. Wake up 56. High 70. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Wake up 57. High 78. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Unsettled with showers developing. Wake up 55. High 68. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool and damp. Showers may linger. Wake up 53. High 67. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 2nd

1996: Approximately 8 inches of rain falls over a 2 1/2 hour period in the Mankato area resulting in flash flooding. Numerous roads are closed, basements flooded, and $100,000 of damage results from a lightning strike in Lehiller.

1992: Severe weather affects several counties in the western parts of the County Warning Area. Several tornadoes are reported, along with 3/4 inch hail and damaging winds, as the system passes through Pope, Swift, Stearns, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Brown and Renville Counties.

1975: Severe weather rolls through Stevens, Swift, Kandiyohi, and Meeker counties. 1.5 inch Hail is reported in Stevens and Swift. An F1 tornado also occurs in Swift. An hour later, another F1 Tornado was reported in Kandiyohi County while 69 knot winds occurred in Meeker County. Damages were estimated at $50,000 for the two tornadoes that touched down.

1937: Strong thunderstorms bring heavy rainfall to northern Minnesota, with 4.61 inches of rain dumped on Pokegama. Flooding was reported in Duluth.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 2nd

Average High: 77F (Record: 97F set in 1937)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 42F set in 1974)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.97" set in 2000)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 2nd

Sunrise: 6:36 AM

Sunset: 7:48 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 12 minutes and 29 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minute and 1 second

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight? September 7th (12 hours, 57 minutes, and 17 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:00 AM: September 23rd (7:01 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM: September 12th (7:29 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we take a look at your Labor Day Monday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds to partly sunny skies once again in the Twin Cities with highs right around 80F. However, portions of northern Minnesota will only be in the 60s for highs. A few showers or storms will be possible across the northern half of the state in the afternoon hours, before a strong round of storms moves into western Minnesota during the evening hours, sweeping east through Monday Night.

Highs across southern Minnesota will be a few degrees above average for your Labor Day, with just the opposite across northern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for September 2nd is 77F.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next five days with that high around 80F. There's a chance that highs won't make it out of the 60s on Wednesday.

We'll continue to see highs mainly in the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future in the Twin Cities, with that lone exception of Labor Day Monday. Lows may even dip into the 40s in the extended outlook, something that hasn't happened at MSP airport since June 13th.

With the rain Monday into Tuesday, the heaviest is expected to fall across northern Minnesota. That is where amounts could top 1"-1.5", especially near the International Border. Closer to home in the Twin Cities, rainfall amounts between a half an inch and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

After the early week rain, another chance of rain scoots through the region Thursday morning with lighter totals expected at the moment. There will be another chance of rain toward the weekend either on our doorstep or just to the south.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

For Labor Day Monday, all eyes will be focused off the eastern Florida coast on powerful Hurricane Dorian. This will help bring rain to portions of Florida during the day. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure will bring showers and storms across the Northeast. A second low will bring the potential of strong storms across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Some storms will also be possible along the Gulf Coast and in the Desert Southwest. Highs across portions of the Rockies and Great Basin will be 10-15F degrees above average, with record highs possible in Denver, Cheyenne, and Casper.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday morning will fall across the eastern Florida coast due to moisture related to Dorian. In these areas, rainfall amounts over 2" are possible. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts of 1-2" will be possible across portions of the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has been bearing down on Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Island Sunday, bringing major storm surge flooding and destructive winds. It was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane during the morning hours and eventually strengthened to have winds of 185 mph. With 185 mph winds, it is tied for the second strongest hurricane on record (by wind speed) in the Atlantic.

Dorian will continue to slowly move toward Florida Monday before taking a turn to the northwest and eventually northward. It is expected to remain a very strong storm, but should slowly weaken. The current path has the storm moving just offshore the Florida and Southeast Coast before finally going out to sea.

With the close approach of Dorian, Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued across portions of Florida.

_______________________________________________

Colorado's new I-70 traction law in effect from September to May

More from 9NEWS in Denver: "Attention, drivers who use Interstate 70: Colorado’s new winter traction law goes into effect on Sunday and lasts for nine months. The law, signed by Gov. Polis in May 2019, said vehicles need to either have snow tires or carry some sort of traction device (like chains or tire socks) at all times if they’re not four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The rule applies to the stretch of I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison, and it’s in effect from Sept. 1 to May 31, regardless of the forecast."

Seasonal allergies? Global warming could be making them worse

More from CTV News: "If global temperatures keep rising, Canadians suffering from seasonal allergies may find themselves reaching for their medication more often, according to new research. In the last three decades, pollen levels in Canada have gone up significantly, leaving the more pollen-sensitive hacking and sneezing at an increased rate. The culprit is thought to be the global rise of temperatures as the climate crisis grows."

The Matterhorn is global warming’s latest victim

More from the New York Post: "Soon the only way to get up close and personal with the peak of the Matterhorn will be to pick up a package of Toblerone chocolate. The craggy behemoth, which is the most recognizably shaped mountain in the Alps and straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy, measures 14,692 feet above sea level at its highest point. But fame won’t save it from succumbing to climate change: The Matterhorn is quite literally cracking."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser