Wayzata and Farmington are the No. 2- and 3-ranked girls’ basketball teams in Class 4A behind Hopkins. But their success hasn’t been pain free.

Both teams continued their winning ways in home games Tuesday night with key players on the sidelines. Wayzata (16-2) beat Edina 69-54 in a Lake Conference matchup with junior forward Jenna Johnson out while Farmington (17-2) topped Eagan 75-35 in a South Suburban game without junior guard Paige Kindseth.

Johnson suffered a torn ACL in Wayzata’s victory over Minnetonka last Friday, and is out for the season. She is the Trojans’ leading scorer, averaging nearly 23 points per game.

Kindseth underwent surgery for an ankle injury, and hopes to back on the court for the Tigers’ section tournament. She has been sidelined for three weeks, and is the Tigers’ third-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Division I recruits senior guard Molly Mogensen and junior center Sophie Hart each had 21 points in the Tigers’ win.

