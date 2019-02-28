MADISON, Wis. — Highlights of the two-year Wisconsin budget proposal coming Thursday from Gov. Tony Evers:

ROADS: Evers has signaled he will increase the state's 32.9-cent gas tax to pay for roads in a comprehensive plan to find a long-term funding solution. Republicans have shown openness to toll roads, but some conservative senators stand ready to block any type of tax or fee increase.

MARIJUANA: Evers wants to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize up to 25 grams of recreational pot. The plan appears to be a non-starter among Republicans.

K-12 SCHOOLS: Evers, the former state schools chief, campaigned on the promise to increase funding for K-12 schools by 10 percent, or $1.4 billion. Republicans say they support increasing school funding but not as much as Evers wants.

VOUCHER SCHOOLS: Evers wants to freeze enrollment in voucher schools starting in 2021, a move Republicans oppose. Evers says an enrollment freeze would save money on property taxes, but supporters of the program say it will deny people the chance to escape failing public schools.

HIGHER EDUCATION: Evers plans to continue a tuition freeze at the University of Wisconsin for at least two years, boost funding by $150 million and allow for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to pay in-state tuition. Republicans oppose the in-state tuition plan, a version of which they stripped from state law in 2011.

TAXES: Evers will propose a 10 percent income tax cut targeting middle-income earners. He vetoed a similar Republican bill last week. Evers and Republicans disagree over how to pay for the tax cut.

HEALTH CARE: Evers has promised to propose accepting federal Medicaid expansion, a move that would add about 76,000 low-income people to Medicaid and save the state about $280 million over the next two years thanks to an infusion of federal dollars. But Republicans have been outspoken against it, saying putting more people on Medicaid will shift costs to the private sector and ultimately cost the state more in later years.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE: Evers said he won't include funding for a new prison, but he will increase spending to pay for hiring more guards and pay them more. Evers also wants to reduce the overall prison population, which is about 32 percent over capacity, but hasn't said exactly how he will do it. Evers wants to indefinitely delay closure of the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, while spending nearly $200 million more on smaller replacement facilities. He also wants to raise from 17 to 18 the age that offenders are considered adults for most crimes.

NATURAL RESOURCES: Evers plans to borrow nearly $70 million more over the next two years to combat water pollution and replace lead pipes. Evers also said he wants to hire more scientists at the Department of Natural Resources after some positions were eliminated under Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

DARK STORES: Evers will call for closing the "dark stores" loophole that allows big box retailers to save millions of dollars in property taxes by assessing the value of their active stores as if they were vacant.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: Evers will include nearly $28 million to support women's health care issues, including restoring funding available to Planned Parenthood that was blocked by Walker.

REDISTRICTING: Evers proposed a nonpartisan redistricting process that would take away the Legislature's power to draw political boundary maps, a move he said would stop partisan gerrymandering. Republicans support the current process. The next round of redistricting will occur after the 2020 census.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Evers campaigned on defunding the state's job-creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. But since winning election, Evers backed off on eliminating WEDC and instead will propose tightening restrictions on tax breaks it gives companies.

MINIMUM WAGE: Evers also campaigned in support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He said his first budget will provide a pathway to getting that done, but won't go all the way in two years.

WHAT'S NEXT: Evers' budget goes first to the Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee, which will hold public hearings across the state before returning to Madison to begin rewriting the plan. The budget begins on July 1, but if the Legislature hasn't passed a new spending plan by then the old one remains in effect. Evers has threatened to veto the entire thing if he can't reach a deal with lawmakers.