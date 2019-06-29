OSAKA, Japan — Highlights of the agreements from the Osaka, Japan, summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, spanning a slew of issues including global warming, trade and international finance, the environment and sustainable development:

TRADE AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY: The leaders agreed to address inequality and use smart policies to protect against threats to global growth from tensions over trade and geopolitical issues. They pledged to build up financial "buffers" to ensure government debts are manageable and to ensure monetary policies keep prices stable and economies growing. The leaders also said they would work toward a "free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment" and "keep our markets open."

___

GLOBAL WARMING AND ENVIRONMENT: Leaders discussed urgent problems with pollution, loss of biodiversity and climate change, noting the need for a shift in thinking about financing and the involvement of businesses in innovation and investment in sustainable growth. But their declaration included a recognition of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on reducing carbon emissions that lead to global warming and noted American progress from 2005 to 2017 in reducing such pollution.