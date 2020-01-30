HALL OF FAME RÉSUMÉ

Chris Doleman’s accomplishments

• Played 15 seasons, 232 games, and had 150½ sacks

• Sack total ranked fourth in NFL history when he retired in 2000

• Played for Vikings (1985-93, 1999), Falcons (1994-95) and 49ers (1996-98)

• Led NFL in sacks in 1989 with a near-record 21

• UPI NFC defensive player of the year in 1992

• Had eight seasons of 10 or more sacks, and eight career interceptions

• Taken fourth overall by the Vikings in the 1985 NFL draft

• Named All-Pro five times (3 first-team honors) and made eight Pro Bowls

• Was on NFL All-Decade team for the 1990s