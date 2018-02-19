High points
Some of what the Gophers accomplished on Sunday:
• Improved to 3-0 against ranked teams this season.
• Handed Maryland its worst conference loss since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15.
• Scored 90 or more points for the third straight game, a program first in Big Ten play.
• Went 14-for-24 from three-point range (Destiny Pitts was 6-for-11).
• Led for 34 minutes, 22 seconds. Their largest lead was 27.
