High points

Some of what the Gophers accomplished on Sunday:

• Improved to 3-0 against ranked teams this season.

• Handed Maryland its worst conference loss since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15.

• Scored 90 or more points for the third straight game, a program first in Big Ten play.

• Went 14-for-24 from three-point range (Destiny Pitts was 6-for-11).

• Led for 34 minutes, 22 seconds. Their largest lead was 27.