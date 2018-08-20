Lindsay Whalen closed out her WNBA regula-season careet with 10 points, six assists and four steals at Target Center on Sunday night in an 88-83 victory over Washington.
"Lindsay Whalen knows how to rise to the moment," said Rebecca Lobo, the basketball Hall of Fame member and ESPN analyst.
The game highlights from beginning to end:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Late Rosario homer lifts Twins past Tigers
Max Kepler's was the fastest. Jake Cave's was the longest. But Eddie Rosario's home run Sunday was the most critical.
Twins
Top pitching prospect Gonsalves to make Twins debut Monday
Stephen Gonsalves was the Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2016, and has ranked on the team's top-10 prospect lists for three years.
Lynx
Whalen holds court start to finish in last regular-season game of career
Before, during and after the game, Sunday night at Target Center belonged to Lindsay Whalen from the t-shirts worn by the Lynx to hitting the shot that put her team ahead for good in an 88-83 victory.
Vikings
NFL dilemma: New tackling rules 'leading to less aggressive play'
NFL Insider: If the new player safety rules sound confusing, they are — for all involved. Will things get sorted out by the start of the regular season?
Lynx
Souhan: With MVP Fowles on her game, Lynx won't be easy playoff foe
If Lindsay Whalen wasn't retiring, Sylvia Fowles would have been the center of attention at Target Center with a big game and record-setting performance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.