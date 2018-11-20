NFL shootouts

The highest-scoring regular-season games in NFL history (the highest-scoring postseason game is Arizona’s 51-45 OT victory over Green Bay in 2010):

113 points: Washington 72, N.Y. Giants 41 on Nov. 27, 1966

106: Cincinnati 58, Cleveland 48 on Nov. 28, 2004

105: L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51 on Nov. 19, 2018

101: Oakland 52, Houston 49 on Dec. 22, 1963

101: New Orleans 52, N.Y. Giants 49 on Nov. 1, 2015

99: Seattle 51, Kansas City 48 (OT) on Nov. 27, 1983

99: Denver 51, Dallas 48 on Oct. 6, 2013

98: San Diego 54, Pittsburgh 44 on Dec. 8, 1985