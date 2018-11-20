NFL shootouts
The highest-scoring regular-season games in NFL history (the highest-scoring postseason game is Arizona’s 51-45 OT victory over Green Bay in 2010):
113 points: Washington 72, N.Y. Giants 41 on Nov. 27, 1966
106: Cincinnati 58, Cleveland 48 on Nov. 28, 2004
105: L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51 on Nov. 19, 2018
101: Oakland 52, Houston 49 on Dec. 22, 1963
101: New Orleans 52, N.Y. Giants 49 on Nov. 1, 2015
99: Seattle 51, Kansas City 48 (OT) on Nov. 27, 1983
99: Denver 51, Dallas 48 on Oct. 6, 2013
98: San Diego 54, Pittsburgh 44 on Dec. 8, 1985
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.