Thousands of people are without power in parts of the country's eastern half as high winds persist into their second day.
Toppled trees and fallen branches took out power lines across the region Sunday and into Monday as winds gusted to 60 mph or higher.
A wind speed of 74 mph — hurricane strength — was reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, on Sunday night. A speed of 61 mph was recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.
In Sandusky, Ohio, a motorist captured video of a tractor-trailer flipping over on a bridge . In New York City, sidewalk food carts rocked precariously in the gusts early Monday.
Wind advisories and warnings are in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
