Winds roaring at 40-50 mph have crippled operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where just one operating runway left incoming and departing flights delayed up to an hour by Monday afternoon, airport officials said.

And that is if their flight was still operating. More than 50 flights in and out of the Twin Cities had been cancelled as of noon while 248 had been delayed.

Motorists also were facing weather-related challenges, particularly in central Minnesota where a light band of snow moving east along the I-94 corridor was being whipped around to create low visibility, said National Weather Service meteorologist Shawn Devinny.

Part of the snow squall could touch the north metro within the next hour or two, he said.

Driving conditions across the state varied, with few problems reported in the southeast corner of the state but snow-covered and icy roads across the northern half of Minnesota were making for treacherous travel, the Department of Transportation said.

In the metro, the biggest issue was a water main break that forced the closure of Hwy. 244 at Crocus Street in Mahtomedi, MnDOT said

Sighs alerted travelers to longer than usual wait times for TSA screening Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Both MnDOT and the State Patrol advised drivers to slow down on the roads.

With the strong winds, the airport is feeling the brunt of the lingering storm that brought nearly an inch of rain overnight to the metro area and made 2016 wettest year on record. For much of the morning, MSP had just one runway in service, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan. With arrivals and departures sharing a diagonal runway that is used only in cases of severe weather, “we are experiencing significant delays,” he said. “We expect that to remain the case for the next few hours.”

At 10:45 a.m., Flightwaware.com was reporting that departing flights were delayed up to 44 minutes and more than an hour for some arrivals.

The strongest winds overnight were recorded in Redwood Falls, Minn., where they topped out at 66 mph just after midnight. Close behind were Hanley Falls at 62 mph, Clara City and Victoria at 60 mph and Winthrop at 59 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities officially had a high wind gust of 45 mph, but suburbs such as Bloomington saw winds at 50 mph, the weather service said.

Rain came down in sheets and filled gauges with liquid precipitation at a time when snow is more common. Hastings collected 1.72 inches of rain to lead the way. Other places that saw over an inch included Roseville with 1.28, Plymouth with 1.14 and Chaska with 1.10, the weather service said.

Xcel Energy reported that about 4,700 customers were without power in the Twin Cities as of 11 a.m.

Back at MSP, the official site for metro area weather observations, 0.97 inches fell. But that was enough to push the yearly total to 40.32 inches, breaking the old record of 40.15 set in 1911.

Little in the way of storm damage was reported across the state, Devinny said. But accumulating ice and snow hampered travel in the Brainerd area and led to freeways being shut down in North and South Dakota where some places saw more than a foot of snow and blizzard conditions. I-94 was closed in both directions from the Montana border to Fargo except in the Dickinson and Bismarck/Mandan metro areas, due to snow and ice on roadways, the North Dakota Department of Transportation said.

“That certainly had more travel impacts than what we had,” he said.

The copious rains and mild temperatures over the past two days have combined to create unsafe ice conditions. A fish house broke through the ice on South Lindstrom Lake, prompting the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office to warn people to “think twice before venturing out.”

Winds are expected to subside slowly on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, calmer conditions will invade the area and persist right through New Year’s Day.

“The rest of the week looks quiet and normal,” Devinny said, saying temperatures in the 20s and 30s and little snow were in the forecast.