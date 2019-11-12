A 75-year-old mystery has been solved, and the families of 80 U.S. sailors lost at sea will now have closure: The USS Grayback has been found.

It was hidden from discovery all this time by a single errant digit.

The mystery began on Jan. 28, 1944, when the Grayback, one of the most successful U.S. submarines of World War II, sailed out of Pearl Harbor for its 10th combat patrol. By late March, it was more than three weeks overdue, and the Navy listed the submarine as missing and presumed lost.

After the war, the Navy tried to piece together a comprehensive history of the 52 submarines it had lost. The history, issued in 1949, gave approximate locations of where each submarine had disappeared.

The Grayback was thought to have gone down in the open ocean 100 miles east-southeast of Okinawa. But the Navy had unknowingly relied on a flawed translation of Japanese war records that got one digit wrong in the latitude and longitude of the spot where the Grayback had probably met its end.

The error went undetected until last year, when an amateur researcher, Yutaka Iwasaki, was going through the wartime records of the Imperial Japanese Navy base at Sasebo. The files included daily reports received by radio from the naval air base at Naha, Okinawa — and the entry for Feb. 27, 1944, contained a promising lead.

The report for that day said that a Japanese bomber had dropped a 500-pound bomb on a surfaced submarine. The sub exploded and sank; there were no survivors.

"In that radio record, there is a longitude and a latitude of the attack, very clearly," Iwasaki said. And it did not match what was in the 1949 Navy history, not by a hundred miles.

His work brought him to the attention of Tim Taylor, an undersea explorer who has set out to find the wrecks of every U.S. submarine lost in the war. In 2010, he found his first submarine, the USS R-12, off Key West, Fla., where it sank during a training exercise in 1943. He set up the privately funded Lost 52 Project to track down the rest.

Taylor said that of the 52 lost U.S. subs, 47 are considered discoverable.

Through his work in undersea exploration, Taylor was introduced to Don Walsh, a former Navy submariner who, as a lieutenant in 1960, reached the deepest point of any ocean on Earth, in the Mariana Trench near Guam. Walsh gave Taylor his copy of the 1949 Navy history, "U.S. Submarine Losses, World War II."

Armed with the information in that book and Iwasaki's discovery, Taylor and the Lost 52 team decided to make a run at finding the Grayback.

Taylor launched his mission to Okinawa this spring from Hawaii. When they reached Japanese waters in June, he and his team fought through mechanical and electrical problems that bedeviled their mission.

They were searching an area where the ocean was 1,400 feet deep, and their main search tool was a 14-foot-long autonomous underwater vehicle weighing thousands of pounds that Taylor likened to an underwater drone.

On the next to the last day of the expedition, the drone reported a malfunction. As they recovered the drone, Taylor said, half of his crew started getting the ship ready to return to port. But Taylor began reviewing the images captured by the drone.

He quickly spotted two anomalies on the seafloor and readied another of the ship's remotely operated vehicles to visit the bottom. Unlike the first drone, this one was steered manually from the mother ship and had high-definition cameras.

In a matter of hours, Taylor was looking at the hull of the Grayback.

"We were elated," Taylor said. "But it's also sobering, because we just found 80 men."