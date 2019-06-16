Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are struggling to reach a deal on a path forward on critical budget and spending issues, threatening not only another government shutdown and deep spending cuts but a federal default.

GOP leaders have spent months cajoling President Donald Trump in favor of a bipartisan budget deal to fund the government and raise the limit on federal borrowing this fall, but their efforts have yet to produce a deal. And the uncertain path forward was underscored a few days ago at the Capitol, when a budget meeting between key Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and senior White House officials left out Democrats, whose votes will be imperative to avoid a shutdown and an economy-shaking breach of the federal debt limit.

“We’re negotiating with ourselves right now,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Texas.

The GOP dysfunction — coupled with a new House Democratic majority — leaves the sides much further apart than they were at this point in last year’s budget process, which ended in a record-long government funding lapse. At the time, Republicans controlled Congress, but negotiations stalled over funding Trump’s immigration priorities.

Trump and Congress face a trio of difficult budget issues. Congress must pass, and Trump must sign, funding legislation by Oct. 1 to avoid a new shutdown. They need to raise the federal debt limit around the same time. Failure to do so would force the government to make difficult decisions about which obligations to pay and could be considered a default by investors, shaking markets and an economy already showing some signs of alarm.

And by year’s end, they also need to agree on how to lift austere budget caps that will otherwise snap into place and slash $125 billion from domestic and military programs.

Senate Republicans and the administration thus far have not agreed on how to proceed, making it all but impossible for them to enter into substantive negotiations with Democrats. That has left the Capitol in a state of suspension.

“True to form, Congress and the White House seem to be intent on waiting until the absolute last minute to address all these issues that we’ve known about,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “Basically everything they could do wrong, they are doing wrong.”

Mulvaney the problem?

Tensions between key Senate Republicans and White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have been on display for months, and GOP lawmakers and aides partly blame that frayed relationship for the halting pace of talks. Mulvaney was a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus before he joined the administration, first as White House budget director before becoming acting chief of staff, and he has advocated dramatic spending cuts opposed by lawmakers of both parties.

Mulvaney has been slow to come around to the need for a bipartisan deal to raise domestic and military spending caps, even after McConnell met privately with Trump last month and got his blessing to proceed with such a deal, said a senior GOP Senate aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The problem with Mulvaney is sometimes he forgets he’s a staffer now, so he’s looking to execute on his own vision instead of the president’s, and that slows down the process,” the aide said.

But an administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Trump has encouraged McConnell to get a good deal but has not offered a blanket agreement for a budget deal to raise domestic spending to levels that Senate Republicans might be able to accept in order to cut a deal with Democrats — but that could cause the White House heartburn.

What those spending levels should be remains a point of contention between Senate Republicans and the administration. According to administration officials and Senate GOP aides, Mulvaney and the administration favor continuing existing spending levels or striking a one-year deal, over reaching the kind of two-year deal that has been agreed to in the past and that lawmakers in both parties favor now.

And there’s the debt limit

The administration also has pushed for raising the debt limit as soon as possible, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made clear that a vote on the debt limit is off the table until a spending deal is reached. Senate Republicans, too, favor including the debt limit in a broader spending deal, but some complain that they still don’t know what the White House will support.

“I think that’s what we’re trying to find out,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 Senate Republican. “Our members are ready to move, but they don’t want to move unless the White House is on board with all of the above.”

Senate Republicans and top aides have voiced frustrations with Mulvaney publicly and privately in recent weeks, with Shelby being particularly caustic in discussing Mulvaney’s involvement in talks about a massive disaster aid bill that became law earlier this month after weeks of stalled talks. At one point, Shelby was asked whether Mulvaney was playing a “constructive role” in talks, and he said that Mulvaney was playing “a role.”

The frustration with Mulvaney is bipartisan. At a news conference this past week, Pelosi suggested she was skeptical of dealmaking “when Mick Mulvaney takes the lead,” referencing his role while in the House in provoking a government shutdown in 2013. “Mick Mulvaney was one of the leaders in shutting down government when he was here and voted to keep it closed,” Pelosi said.

The internal GOP disarray has prompted repeated criticisms from Democrats who blame Republicans for the failure of an attempt at high-level bipartisan talks last month, although Republicans say Democrats were to blame for refusing to budge on spending.

“Let’s hope the Republicans can get their act together,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview.

The finger-pointing has transformed Congress’ most basic mandate of funding the government into a high-stakes blame game with potentially devastating consequences. If new spending bills are not passed before Oct. 1, the government will shut down.

If Congress does not act and Treasury runs out of money, which is forecast to happen sometime in late fall, Treasury would be unable to pay all of its bills on time, which could lead to a default on the government’s obligations, a spike in interest rates, a surge in unemployment and a stock market crash.

And it all comes against the backdrop of an intensely partisan debate over impeachment and a looming presidential campaign.