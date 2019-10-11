The unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team plays Robert Morris twice this weekend at Colonials Arena in Pittsburgh. Game time is 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.

Minnesota (4-0) has outscored its opponents 23-2 this season and has gotten game-winning goals from four different players. Taylor Heise has a team-high 10 points on five goals and five assists. Grace Zumwinkle is second on the team in goals with four and is tied for second with Alex Woken in points with seven.

Robert Morris (2-0) is coming off a sweep of Union; the Colonials won 6-1 and 5-0 led by captain Jaycee Gebhard who had three goals and four assists. She had a team-high 19 goals last season.

Robert Morris has 13 players from Canada and one from Minnesota (backup goalie Molly Singewald of Farmington).

Cobbers to induct six

Concordia (Moorhead) will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday during its homecoming week celebrations. The list of names, with the year they graduated and their sport: Derek Dormanen, 2003, baseball; Derek Flann, ’03, football; Jessica (Walden) Heckman, ’05, volleyball; Mandy Pearson, ’05, basketball; Annie (Cullen) Peterson, ’06, diving, and Jordan Taige, ’05, football.

U swimmers start

The Gophers men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will open their season at 6 p.m. Friday with a home dual meet against Florida. It also will be the team’s “senior meet.” All soon-to-be graduates on the Minnesota teams will be honored before the meet begins.

“Coming right out of the gate at home against Florida, a real powerful team from the SEC on both sides, I like that for our team,” Gophers coach Kelly Kremer said. “We’ll get a taste of really high level competition.”

Etc.

• The Gophers women’s soccer team (2-9-3, 1-4-1 Big Ten) plays at conference-leading Wisconsin (9-2-1, 5-0) at 5 p.m. Friday. Minnesota trails in the all-time series against the Badgers 12-18-1, last beating them Oct. 24, 2013.

• The volleyball match between No. 7 Concordia (St. Paul) and No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gangelhoff Center was chosen to be the NCAA Division II showcase event that night. That means the match will be on the Facebook pages of the NSIC Network, the NSIC, Division II and the two schools, on the DII Twitter page at @NCAADII and through the Periscope app at @NCAADII. The game also will be on the Golden Bears’ video portal.