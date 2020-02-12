Alpine and Nordic skiing state meets

When: Wednesday for Alpine, Friday for Nordic

Where: Giants Ridge, Biwabik, Minn.

Alpine schedule: First run, 10 a.m.; second run, 1 p.m.

Nordic schedule: Girls' 5K freestyle, 11:30 a.m.; boys' 5K freestyle, 12:10 p.m.; girls' classical, 2:30 p.m.; boys' classical, 3:30 p.m.