Alpine and Nordic skiing state meets
When: Wednesday for Alpine, Friday for Nordic
Where: Giants Ridge, Biwabik, Minn.
Alpine schedule: First run, 10 a.m.; second run, 1 p.m.
Nordic schedule: Girls' 5K freestyle, 11:30 a.m.; boys' 5K freestyle, 12:10 p.m.; girls' classical, 2:30 p.m.; boys' classical, 3:30 p.m.
