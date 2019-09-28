It often takes turnovers to spring an upset, and Woodbury took advantage of Cretin-Derham Hall miscues to top the previously unbeaten Raiders 31-28 on Friday at Woodbury.

A blocked field goal on the last play of the game sealed the win for the Royals, who scored with 42 seconds left on a 7-yard touchdown run by Charlie Wilson to go up 31-28.

The Class 6A, No. 4 Raiders had taken advantage of an interception to score a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 to play.

Preston Thelemann threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns and Tony Underwood threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the Raiders.

Wilson had three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, and Brock Rinehart had two touchdowns for the Royals.

Lakeville South 35, Prior Lake 17: The Class 6A, No. 7 Cougars pulled away from the Class 6A, No. 6 Lakers in the second half to give interim head coach Ben Burk his first victory. Just days after Tyler Krebs stepped down, the Cougars scored 14 straight points in the third quarter to take a 28-10 lead. The Lakers got within 11 points on a long drive that began in the third quarter but could not stop the Cougars. Johnny Shabaz ran for three touchdowns. Dylan Bair scored on a 70-yard run and Nate Raddatz ran in a short touchdown for the Lakers.

Stillwater 22, Mounds View 21 (OT): Casey Venske rolled out and threw a pass to Nick Schlender in overtime to convert a two-point conversion and give the Ponies an upset victory over the Class 6A, No. 5 Mustangs. Venske scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the Ponies’ possession in overtime. The Mustangs scored first in overtime, when Cole Stenstrom tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mason Dean.

St. Michael-Albertville 34, Edina 29: David Collins ran for a 26-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left to give the Class 6A, No. 8 Knights a victory over the visiting Hornets. The Hornets took a 29-28 lead with 2:44 left on a touchdown pass from George Sandven to Birch Clark and a two-point conversion.

East Ridge 28, White Bear Lake 23: The Raptors held off the host Bears in the fourth quarter. The Raptors jumped to a 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Riley Larson to Brody Kriesel in the first quarter. The Bears responded with touchdown runs by Brice Peters and Cam Zaleski in the second quarter. K.J. Moore added a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Raptors.

Minneapolis Henry 32, St. Paul Humboldt 16: Crispin Jackson threw two 10-yard touchdown passes to Thomas Evans to give the visiting Patriots the Twin Cities Metro Lakes division title.

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 14: Connor Zulk had two touchdowns to lead the Cougars past the visiting Crimson. Zulk scored on runs of 23 and 44 yards to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead at halftime. Timothy O’Neill Jr. ran for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Cougars. Nate Elmes scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second half for the Crimson.

Chaska 21, Apple Valley 0: Stevo Klotz scored three touchdowns to give the Hawks a victory over the Eagles at TCO Stadium.

Rogers 21, Monticello 0: Ben Stahl rushed for 253 yards and scored a touchdown to give the Royals a victory over the visiting Magic.

