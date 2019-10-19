– An 11th-hour effort to settle landmark opioid litigation collapsed Friday night after a full-day of unusual face-to-face negotiations, with the three main groups still far apart on key issues.

Summoned to the federal courthouse here by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, state attorneys general, corporate executives and lawyers for 2,400 cities and counties that have sued the drug industry failed to agree on a proposed $50 billion plan to settle the lawsuits. That would have averted the first federal trial of the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Unless the three groups can resolve their differences in less-formal conversations on Sunday, the trial that pits two Ohio counties against six drug companies is set to start with opening statements Monday.

"We've ... got a jury in the box. This case is going to trial," said Joseph Rice, a lead attorney for the cities, counties, American Indian tribes and other groups that have filed suit against dozens of drug companies. Their cases have been consolidated in an enormous "multidistrict litigation."

Four state attorneys general who pushed for settlement said the deal included $22 billion from the three major drug distributors and health care giant Johnson & Johnson, along with $23 billion in anti-addiction drugs supplied by Israeli drug manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals. The wholesalers also would distribute those drugs and create a "clearinghouse" to keep drugs from pouring into small towns — services worth about $3 billion combined, said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The three big wholesalers — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, which control 85% to 90% of drug distribution in the United States — are defendants in the trial, along with Teva, the Walgreens retail chain and Henry Schein Medical, a smaller distributor. The judge chose the lawsuit brought against them by Cuyahoga and Summit counties as a test case, one designed to see how other plaintiffs may fare at trial.

Stein said the deal would send cash and medication to communities that urgently need them, but attorneys for the cities and counties wouldn't agree. But lawyers for those municipalities said the attorneys general were trying to dictate terms they couldn't accept. Among those were the size of the package and a condition that the distributors would dole out the money over time, as the attorneys general signed up cities and towns to go along with the plan.

"The attorneys general are attempting to decide among themselves how to allocate the money," said Paul Farrell Jr., who represents a West Virginia county expected to be a plaintiff in a second case lined up for trial.

In the talks on Friday, Polster shuttled between groups camped in rooms on two floors of the courthouse but was unable to secure an agreement. Many lawyers said informal discussions would continue through the weekend, and they held out the possibility that the drug companies might settle solely with the two counties, rather than with all the plaintiffs who have sued them.

One of the points of contention was working out "the fees for the plaintiffs' attorneys," said one person familiar with the talks, adding that a proposed figure of $1 billion was being floated for covering attorneys' fees for all 2,000-some cases.

The prescription opioid epidemic has taken more than 200,000 lives over the past 20 years; another 200,000 people have succumbed to overdoses of heroin and illegal fentanyl.

Lawyers and corporate executives from around the globe began the day in Polster's 18th-floor courtroom, hearing from five officials from some of the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, New York and Indian Country.

One by one, they recounted how their communities had been devastated by opioids.

"We need the money now," Milwaukee County chief legal counsel Margaret Daun said she told Polster. "And local governments like the one I represent need control over the money. We don't want saving people's lives to be hijacked by party politics."