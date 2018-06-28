Once the Minnesota winter of 2017-18 finally ended (remember the blizzard of April 14?), how many people said they’d never complain about the heat again?

Get ready to hold your tongue come Friday.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a severe heat warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the Twin Cities metro area, extending north to St. Cloud and south to the Minnesota-Iowa border. The southwestern portion of Wisconsin also is in the warning area.

Although actual temperatures aren’t supposed to hit the triple digits — again (remember Memorial Day?) — the Weather Service said peak heat indexes will be in the 100- to 110-degree range.

North of St. Cloud, there is an excessive heat watch; in southwestern Minnesota, a severe thunderstorm warning and in northeastern Minnesota, a severe thunderstorm watch.

In the metro area, Friday’s high under sunny skies will be 98, with heat index values near 109. It’ll also be breezy, with gusts from the south as high as 30 miles per hour.

Friday night will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m., the Weather Service said. Rain is likely Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 86. Sunday, too, will bring a good chance of rain, with a high near 81.

With that heavy rain forecast for Friday night and Saturday, there are scattered flood warnings along the Minnesota River and tributaries.

Along with the rain will come some relief from the high temperatures. Next week, though, the thermometer will climb again. Temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s are expected for Wednesday, the July 4th holiday.