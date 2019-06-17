WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is throwing out an Oregon court ruling against bakers who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
The justices' action Monday keeps the high-profile case off the court's election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute between the lesbian couple and the owners of a now-closed bakery in the Portland area.
The case involves bakers Melissa and Aaron Klein, who paid a $135,000 judgment to the couple for declining to create a cake for them in 2013.
The justices already have agreed to decide whether federal civil rights law protects people from job discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally
A sentencing hearing has been moved up for a self-avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.
National
Book Review: Celebrating the songs of America
"Songs of America" (Random House), by Jon Meacham and Tim McGrawFrom the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to the Gettysburg Address and landmark Supreme…
National
High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding case
The Supreme Court is throwing out an Oregon court ruling against bakers who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
National
50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights are a work in progress
They didn't set out to change history; they weren't the first LGBT Americans to mobilize against bias.
National
US companies' message to Trump: Don't expand China tariffs
What happens if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods that he hasn't already hit with 25% import taxes?