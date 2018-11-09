AUSTIN, Texas — Lashann Higgs scored 20 points, Jatarie White had a double-double and No. 11 Texas rolled to a 78-41 win over Duquesne in a season-opening game on Thursday night.
White had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton had a career-high 15 points for the Longhorns, who led 24-7 after one quarter and 57-23 entering the fourth.
Higgs scored the first five points of the game 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the first quarter wrapped this one up quickly. Texas was 10 of 18 in the first quarter, making three 3s. The Dukes put up 10 long-range shots and made just one and were 3 of 14 overall in the quarter.
Higgs had 11 points at halftime and Littleton had 10.
Kadri-Ann Lass scored 12 points for the Dukes, who are favored to win the Atlantic-10. Duquesne went 4 of 22 from 3-point range and shot just 27 percent overall.
