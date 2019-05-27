Five-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama is the latest to commit to play the inaugural 3M Open at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine come July.

Ranked 32nd in the world, Matsuyama has placed in the Top 10 in every major championship, with seven such finishes. His highest in each: He tied for second at the 2017 U.S. Open, tied for fourth at the 2016 PGA Championship, finished fifth at the 2015 Masters and tied for sixth at the 2013 British Open.

Matsuyama, 27, has won two World Golf Championships — the Bridgestone Invitational and HSBC Champions — and the Waste Management Phoenix Open twice as the well as Jack Nicklaus’ The Memorial Tournament, which is being played this week in Ohio.

He also has won eight times on the Japan Golf Tour.

He joins five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, two-time defending U.S. Open and PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, 2015 PGA champ Jason Day and eighth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau, among many others, who have informed the PGA Tour they’ll play at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine July 4-7.

Players have until June 28 to commit and can withdraw at any time from the 156-player field.