A former top aide to President Trump told House investigators that officials on the 2016 campaign felt “relief” when WikiLeaks released hacked information damaging to rival Hillary Clinton, underscoring how Trump associates welcomed the dissemination of the material even after Russia was identified as the likely culprit behind the hack.

During a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Hope Hicks defended the Trump campaign’s use of private Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign e-mails that were stolen by Russia, then released by WikiLeaks. Hicks, a close confidante of the president who was mentioned more than 180 times in the Mueller report, argued they were “publicly available information.”

“I think that ‘happy’ is not — I don’t think that’s a fair characterization,” Hicks told one lawmaker who asked if the campaign was happy to see the WikiLeaks e-mails released. “I think relief that we weren’t the only campaign with issues is more accurate.”

The committee released a transcript of the interview on Thursday.

The question was among the few Hicks would answer during the seven-hour session. The White House barred her from answering 155 questions related to her time working in the Trump administration, claiming that Hicks had immunity since she worked in the White House.

Democrats called the assertion bogus, accusing Trump officials of trying to stonewall their investigations into Trump, his finances, businesses and administration. They argue Hicks answered former special counsel Mueller’s questions about her time in the White House and tried to push her to do the same with them.

Hicks’ lawyer Robert Trout declined to comment after the release of the transcript.

Hicks worked for Trump before he declared his bid for office, served as press secretary during the campaign and then was White House communications director.

Hicks said that, as WikiLeaks published internal Democratic correspondence, the campaign was aware of public speculation and allegations from the Clinton campaign that Russia was behind the hacks. But she said there was “no definitive point of view” among Trump staffers as to whom was to blame.

She testified that she heard Trump make comments privately that matched his public statements that raised other possibilities, including China or “somebody at home in their basement.”