WASHINGTON — The secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has been hospitalized for treatment of a minor infection.
An HHS statement issued Sunday night says Azar had been treated with intravenous antibiotics and that, out of an abundance of caution, has been admitted to a hospital for observation.
The Senate confirmed the 50-year-old former pharmaceutical company representative as HHS secretary in January. He had served in senior posts at HHS during President George W. Bush's administration.
Azar replaced Tom Price, who resigned under pressure over reports that he was taking private charter flights at taxpayer expense.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump: All lawyers 'deflated' by FBI raid on Michael Cohen
President Donald Trump said Sunday that all lawyers are now "deflated and concerned" by the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is under criminal investigation for personal business dealings.
National
GOP attorneys general support citizenship question on census
A Trump administration plan to ask people if they are U.S. citizens during the 2020 census has prompted a legal uproar from Democratic state attorneys…
National
The Latest: Trump's lawyer files papers in Cohen case
The Latest on the Trump-Russia probe (all times local):
National
The Latest: Comey: It's possible Russians compromised Trump
The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey's book (all times local):
National
US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad
President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his use of the phrase "Mission Accomplished" to describe a U.S.-led missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program, even as his aides stressed continuing U.S. troop involvement and plans for new economic sanctions against Russia for enabling the government of Bashar Assad.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.