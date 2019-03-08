BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group is calling on his supporters to donate funds as it comes under tighter sanctions from western countries.

The rare call came during a televised speech Friday by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a few days after Britain joined the United States in banning the group as a terrorist organization. The U.S. has increased its pressure on the group recently, placing several sets of sanctions on Hezbollah and its regional backer, Iran.

"The resistance needs your support ... because we are in the heart of the struggle," Nasrallah said. He added that the group will face sanctions with "patience and steadfastness."

"We can survive this war," he said.