UPDATE from an earlier item: Saints coach Sean Payton has reponded to the International Design Center in Edina, which offered him a free couch to watch Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Payton took the high road

Ok, enough already. I want the couch! But it's to be donated to @childrensmn along with 25k via @thomasmorstead foundation. Pulling for Zim and @Vikings.#Skol#recovering

Feeling better already. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 19, 2018

Here is the original post from this afternoon:

We're not in the business of giving out free advertising, but this burn is too hot to resist.

Without mentioning New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton by name, the International Design Center in Edina is offering him a free sofa "to make sure you are comfortable watching the purple this weekend."

The ad, which appeared in the Star Tribune sports section, went viral Friday afternoon thanks to this tweet from ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

Payton earned the ire of many Vikings fans by doing the "Skol clap" in the final minute of last Sunday's game. He called it "good playoff fun." Vikings fans saw it as a taunt.

That, of course, was before the Minneapolis Miracle that sent Payton to the sofa this weekend with the Vikings going to Philadelphia.