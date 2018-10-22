Former Vikings kick returner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson had an interesting day in the New England Patriots' 38-31 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

In the first quarter, after the Bears scored to move within 7-3, Patterson took the kickoff ... and this happened.

Vintage Patterson, as Vikings fans who grew frustrated with him can recall. The Bears scored to make it 10-7 and again to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter.

Then, another kickoff.

Vintage Patterson, the good kind.

Redemption? No way, Patterson said. After all, by his own accounting, the best kick returner in the NFL is Cordarrelle Patterson.

“It wasn’t no redemption, man,” Patterson said to reporters after the game. “I’m a playmaker, man. I hold myself accounted as the best kickoff returner in the league, man, and that’s what I stand for. Every time I’m out there, I’ve got to be aggressive and approach it like it’s my last. So every time I do something bad, it’s going to sit on my head, but the next play, you’ve just got to keep going.”

You'll remember that Patterson returned five kickoffs for touchdowns during his four season in Minnesota. This was his first return since, but he's retained his 30.4 yards per return average during 2017 with Oakland and so far this year with New England.

