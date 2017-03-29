The Washington Post’s new slogan is “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

I’m not sure the ultimate freedom worth fighting for involves being able to print out and color renderings of one player from every MLB team, but the Post’s new project by which you can do just that is pretty cool all the same.

Whether you do it for the kids or you’re part of the adult coloring trend, you have choices: Mike Trout … Felix Hernandez …

The Twins player? Joe Mauer.

While I wouldn’t go so far as to say the headline inviting fans to “color in your team’s biggest difference maker” is wrong, it has been a while since Mauer was the Twins’ biggest difference-maker. The subtext indicates players were chosen for being the “heart and soul” of their clubhouses.

In any event, Mauer is still probably the best-known Twins player and has earned by virtue of three batting titles and an MVP award the right to represent the Twins in this online coloring book.

The image you see above is both the blank slate and the Post’s suggested colored-in version (lest you think my Microsoft Paint skills had changed over the years or you thought it was me who left out one of Mauer’s trademark sideburns).

But if you have a hankering to color in ol’ Joe, I’d love to see the results. Print one out and have fun.