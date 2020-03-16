Text_starts_here
chris.hewitt@startribune.com
612-673-4367 Twitter: @HewittStrib
National
White House acts to protect Trump during virus outbreak
The White House is putting in place new measures starting Monday to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak, including taking the temperature of anyone who enters the complex, from visitors to members of the press corps.
National
Ex-governor's candidate in Florida says he's entering rehab
Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum disclosed Sunday that he is entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he had fallen into a depression and alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state's highest post.
National
How national security surveillance nabs more than spies
The case against Nassif Sami Daher and Kamel Mohammad Rammal, two Michigan men accused of food stamp fraud, hardly seemed exceptional. But the tool that agents used to investigate them was extraordinary: a secretive surveillance process intended to identify potential spies and terrorists.
Stage & Arts
National
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
President Donald Trump on Sunday called on people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies as one of the nation's most senior public health officials urged Americans to act with more urgency to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.