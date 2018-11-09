NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Yelp Inc., down $11.57 to $31.93
The online reviews company's revenue and forecasts fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.
Walt Disney Co., up $2 to $118
The entertainment company disclosed a larger-than-expected profit as its movies performed well at the box office.
Hess Corp., down 8 cents to $59.15
Energy companies fell as oil prices continued to plunge.
Activision Blizzard Inc., down $7.78 to $55.01
The video game maker forecast disappointing sales over the holidays.
Revlon Inc., up $6.81 to $28.61
The beauty products company's profit was stronger than analysts expected.
Finisar Corp., up $2.91 to $21.79
The fiber optic component supplier agreed to be bought by II-VI for $3.2 billion in cash and stock.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $2.90 to $63.80
Household goods makers and other high-dividend stocks fared better than the rest of the market Friday as high-growth companies fell.
PG&E Corp., down $7.88 to $39.92
California utility companies fell as fast-moving wildfires in the southern part of the state spread.
