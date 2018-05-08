NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Citigroup Inc., up $2.50 to $71
The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investment firm ValueAct Capital bought $1.2 billion in Citigroup stock.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., down 5 cents to $37.99
Reuters reported that Comcast intends to make a new, all-cash offer for the businesses Fox agreed to sell to Disney.
Xcerra Inc., up 40 cents to $13.24
The chip testing equipment maker accepted a cash and stock offer from rival Cohu worth $13.92 a share, or $764 million.
Zillow Group Inc., down $1.10 to $54.50
Investors were disappointed with the online real estate marketplace's forecasts for the current quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up $2.80 to $24.65
The company said business at both its Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana has continued to improve.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down $4.15 to $18.01
The car rental company's quarterly profit fell far short of expectations and its operating costs increased.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $1.19 to $27.45
The organic and natural products maker had a disappointing fiscal third quarter.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.61 to $19.77
The drugmaker had a solid first quarter and said it will change its named to Bausch Health Cos.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.