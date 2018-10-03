HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark will get a new roller coaster that officials say will be the park's "tallest, longest, fastest and sweetest" ever.
The Pennsylvania amusement park said Wednesday its $150 million Chocolatetown attraction will "unlock an all-new chapter." The 23-acre (9-hectare) area will include a restaurant and bar, a confectionary kitchen and an ice cream parlor. Patrons will also be able to shop at a 10,000-square-foot (929-sq. meter) store.
According to park filings with the Federal Aviation Administration, the ride will be classified as a "hypercoaster" because it rises over 200 feet (60.96 meters).
Officials say the expansion project is the largest capital investment in Hershey Entertainment & Resorts history. Chocolatetown is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 season.
