BALTIMORE — Félix Hernández labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and the Baltimore Orioles got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in a 5-3 victory over the Mariners on Friday night.

After rookie Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Hernández (1-7) gave the lead back in the bottom half after throwing just eight pitches.

The Mariners never recovered.

Aaron Brooks (6-8) threw seven innings of one-hit ball in relief of opener Richard Bleier to help the Orioles end Seattle's five-game winning streak.

It's been a rough season for Hernández, who missed 3 ½ months with a shoulder injury and has gone 13 starts since his lone victory on April 1. The seven-year contract he signed in 2013 expires after this season, and the rebuilding Mariners are unlikely to bring back the six-time All Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner.

Thus, the future appears uncertain for Hernández beyond his next start, which will come next week in Seattle. Hernández made his debut with the Mariners as a 19-year-old in 2005 and has spent his entire career within the organization while earning the nickname "King Felix."

Looking to build on his previous outing, in which he limited the White Sox to one run over seven innings, Hernández got off to a miserable start.

Jonathan Villar singled, Trey Mancini walked and Santander sent an 88 mph cut fastball over the center field wall. A double and wild pitch ensued before Baltimore's first out of the game, a run-scoring grounder by Austin Hays, made it 4-2.

Lewis doubled and scored in the fourth, but Alberto homered off Hernández in the bottom half to restore the two-run cushion.

Hernández needed 91 pitches to get 15 outs. His line included five runs, eight hits two walks and two wild pitches.

Playing in his 10th major league game, Lewis hit his sixth home run and raised his batting average to .325.

WELCOME BACK, DAVEY

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Nationals manager Dave Martinez worked together as coaches with the Chicago Cubs a few years back and remain close friends.

So Hyde was delighted to hear Martinez planned to be back on the job Friday, four days after undergoing a cardiac catheterization. The procedure was done after Martinez experienced chest pains during a game Sunday.

Hyde got the news from Martinez in a text exchange.

"Welcome back, Davey," Hyde said. "Sounds like a scary situation. I'm glad he's doing better and in the dugout tonight."

MANCINI MVP

Trey Mancini has been named the Orioles Most Valuable Player in 2019, as voted by the media that regularly cover the team.

"It's not a surprise to me," Hyde said. "Well deserved. He's had an amazing year."

Mancini came into Friday's game batting .286 with 36 doubles, 34 homers, 93 RBIs and 100 runs scored.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicle) appears done for the season. He has not played since June 6 and "still has a few issues going on," manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously, we're at the point in the season where it doesn't look great for him getting back on the field."

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.40 ERA) faces Baltimore for the first time in his career as the three-game series continues Saturday night.

Orioles: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (3-8, 5.38) starts on the mound, five days after ending an eight-start winless streak with a victory at Detroit.