, -- Yulis Hernandez drove in Oscar Rangel with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the DSL Red Sox2 to a 4-1 win over the DSL Rays2 on Wednesday.

The sacrifice fly by Hernandez capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox2 a 2-1 lead after Rangel hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The DSL Red Sox2 added to their lead in the sixth when Hernandez and Gregori Custodio scored on an error.

DSL Red Sox2 right-hander Irvin Villarroel (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Argenis Liriano (3-2) took the tough loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs and four hits over five innings. Robinson Parra pitched four scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

