Wild forward Zach Parise returned to the lineup after a bout withe mumps in a 3-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. In the same game, rugged forward Chris Stewart — often a fourth-liner this season — was elevated to a scoring line with Parise and Eric Staal.

Everything was great, and the line played well — except for when Stewart punched Parise in the face during a post-whistle scrum.

Stewart quickly corrected himself, as Deadspin notes, by getting a glove into the face of a Sharks opponent.

Said Stewart after the game, jokingly: “It’s chippy at the front of the net, so, I just was making sure he was into the game. I thought I’d wake him up.”