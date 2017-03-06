Wild forward Zach Parise returned to the lineup after a bout withe mumps in a 3-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. In the same game, rugged forward Chris Stewart — often a fourth-liner this season — was elevated to a scoring line with Parise and Eric Staal.
Everything was great, and the line played well — except for when Stewart punched Parise in the face during a post-whistle scrum.
Stewart quickly corrected himself, as Deadspin notes, by getting a glove into the face of a Sharks opponent.
Said Stewart after the game, jokingly: “It’s chippy at the front of the net, so, I just was making sure he was into the game. I thought I’d wake him up.”
More from Star Tribune
More From RandBall
Sports
Here's the Wild's Chris Stewart accidentally punching Zach Parise in the face
Wild forward Zach Parise returned to the lineup after a bout with mumps. Everything was great -- except for when Chris Stewart punched Parise in the face during a post-whistle scrum.
Sports
Greenway, Peterson departures signal we're nearing end of a Vikings era
Chad Greenway will have his farewell news conference Tuesday, the day NFL teams can begin negotiating with outside free agents — a list that includes running back Adrian Peterson.
Sports
ESPN reportedly slated for another huge round of layoffs
ESPN is reportedly preparing for another round of cost-cutting — and this time, the cuts could be even more significant, at least in terms of name recognition.
Sports
Packers column on Adrian Peterson references slavery in connection to child abuse
A writer turned his column about whether the Packers should pursue Adrian Peterson into a discussion of whether Peterson's child abuse issues were influenced by slavery. The reference was later deleted.
Sports
Big-time soccer returns to Minnesota, but smaller-time was pretty good, too
We are becoming further removed by the day from “smaller-time” when it comes to local soccer. But we also shouldn’t forget that those smaller-time days were pretty good, too.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.