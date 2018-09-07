Enjoying yet another late-career revival following her appearance on screen in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Cher is going on yet another concert tour that will bring her to Xcel Energy Center on May 18.

Tickets for her St. Paul show go on sale next Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office ranging in price from $55 to $498. Mamma mia, indeed!

Due to kick off Jan. 17 in Fort Myers, Fla., Cher’s 2018 outing has even been named the Here We Go Again Tour, based on her stint in the Abba-themed musical film. She has also recorded a new Abba tribute album, “Dancing Queen,” which she promoted along with the tour during a Thursday appearance on "Ellen."

At 72, Cher has mostly stuck to performing multi-night stands at casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City since she last came to the Twin Cities in 2014. It's been 16 years, by the way, since she came here on her-so-called Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.