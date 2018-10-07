– All seemed to be going well with Randolph Rice’s new receptionist. She asked for more responsibilities and got them, and said she was happy.

Then, two months into the job at Rice’s law office, she didn’t show up for work or call in sick. Rice tried to reach her, but received no response. He had been ghosted: The receptionist ended the work relationship in much the same way many people end romantic associations, without a text, e-mail or call.

“Phones and the internet have created less of a bond between individuals,” said Rice, who practices in Baltimore. “Connections are so easy to cut off, so, why not do it for a job?”

While most people do give notice if they intend to leave, ghosting is becoming more common.

Small business owners and human-resources professionals said it happens with staffers of any age and tenure, but is more likely among younger employees whose dependence on texts and chats can make them less experienced with tough conversations. Many deal with uncomfortable situations by just cutting off communication.

HR pros recommend that rather than dismiss ghosting as the result of bad manners or awkwardness, owners improve communication and deal with any problems that made workers quit.

The ghosting cases follow a trend toward no-shows at job interviews that began when companies resumed hiring after the Great Recession. Jodi Chavez, president of the recruiting firm Randstad Professionals, said some candidates felt that hiring managers were cavalier during the recession, not responding to resume submissions, e-mails and calls.

They are now acting the same way. And that recession-era approach is still a factor, said Pete Davis, president of recruiter Impact Management Services.

Bret Bonnet was ghosted on what would have been an employee’s first day of work, just hours after the would-be staffer texted him, “See you tomorrow, boss man!”

The man had already done all the paperwork for a $90,000 job at Quality Logo Products, a Chicago company that makes water bottles, pens and other promotional products. He had even spent time on Skype to help the company set up a new laptop for him.

But on that day, there was no staffer and no answers to calls, texts or Facebook messages.

“To this day we have never heard from him. I’m not sure why anyone would invest so much of their own time [and] effort only to ghost us at the last minute,” Bonnet says.

Ghostings may involve complex emotions. Roy Cohen, a career coach in New York, has clients who felt a sense of failure or shame about their work they couldn’t share with bosses. They then ghosted. One was angry and wanted to get revenge by ghosting. Cohen has warned them not to ghost again.

“It will catch up with them,” he says.

Sometimes there are warning signs, like work that isn’t completed or falls short. Chris Yoko recalls a staffer at his website design company who telecommuted, missed a deadline and turned in incomplete work a few days later. When Yoko and his project manager tried to reach the employee, there was radio silence — with a strange twist.

The man “went so far as to have a friend call us and say he had died, and ask for tax documents to be sent to an updated address,” said Yoko, owner of McLean, Virginia-based Yoko Inc.

Yoko wanted to send flowers, searched for an online obituary and found none. He did find that the former staffer had posted on Twitter that day.

The ex-staffer finally e-mailed a few weeks later and said, “Sorry, I had to move.” Yoko responded, hoping for answers. “I asked, ‘Why did all of this unfold this way? Did you feel this was the only way to handle it?’

But as you can imagine, I never heard back.’ ”