Dublin is an adorable city rich in history, literary figures, nature and Guinness, and there’s plenty to do. For example, a tour like the Dublin Literary Pub Crawl will take you to pubs throughout the city, where authors such as Oscar Wilde, Bram Stoker and James Joyce sipped suds while penning their novels.

You can also visit the Guinness Storehouse, founded in 1759, to learn everything you ever wanted to know about Dublin’s drink of choice.

Tour Kilmainham Gaol, the city’s former prison, to learn about Ireland’s rebels who were imprisoned there. Phoenix Park is one of Europe’s largest, home to the president of Ireland and the Dublin Zoo.

But in recent years, there have been a record number of tourists, hotel prices have skyrocketed and it’s becoming less of a quaint city and more of a tourism district.

Galway getaway

For a totally different Irish city, check out Galway, about three hours west by train. The pubs are free from busloads of tourists, and you can walk everywhere, from the pubs to the beach to picturesque Dunguaire Castle. This 16th-century fortress is named for a seventh-century king and later became a meeting place for literary figures including George Bernard Shaw and William Butler Yeats.

If you really want to explore Ireland like it used to be, you can take a ferry from Galway Bay to the rugged Aran Islands. Native Irish is spoken, Irish tunes are played and ancient church ruins are waiting to be explored. It’s worthwhile to glamp or camp so you can truly detox from the modern world.

When you return to Galway, explore the Latin Quarter, where you can grab a drink, check out quirky local galleries and buy some wool knitwear. Eyre Square is another popular shopping spot.

The Galway Arts Festival in July draws international comedians, musicians, writers and dancers who wander into the streets and pubs. And September brings the Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival.

Capture some of that Irish good luck before you leave: It’s tradition in Galway to take a seaside stroll along the promenade. When you reach the end, kick the wall for good luck. It’s easier than searching for gold at the end of the rainbow.