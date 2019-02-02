You may have witnessed this scene at work or while socializing: Someone who has very little knowledge in a subject claims to know a lot. That person might even boast about being an expert.

This phenomenon has a name: the Dunning-Kruger effect. It’s been around as long as human cognition, though only recently has it been studied and documented in social psychology.

In their 1999 paper, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, David Dunning and Justin Kruger put data to what has been known by philosophers since Socrates, who supposedly said something along the lines of “the only true wisdom is knowing you know nothing.” Charles Darwin followed that up in 1871 with “ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.”

Put simply, incompetent people think they know more than they do, and they tend to be more boastful about it.

Since the presidential election, interest in the effect surged. Google searches for “dunning kruger” peaked in May 2017, according to Google Trends, and has remained high. Attention spent on its Wikipedia entry has skyrocketed since late 2015.

To test Darwin’s theory, the researchers quizzed people on several topics, such as grammar, logical reasoning and humor. After each test, participants were asked how many of the other quiz-takers they beat.

Time after time, the people who did poorly ranked their competence much higher. On average, test takers who scored as low as the 10th percentile ranked themselves near the 70th percentile. Those least likely to know what they were talking about believed they knew as much as the experts.

The results have been replicated in at least a dozen different domains: math skills, wine tasting, chess, medical knowledge among surgeons and firearm safety among hunters.

The ramifications are usually harmless. But it can be deadly. In 2017, former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison for maiming patients. Dunning also noted several plane crashes that could have been avoided if crew had spoken up to an overconfident pilot.

He said it is particularly dangerous when someone with influence doesn’t have anyone who can speak honestly about their mistakes. “You get into a situation where people can be too deferential to the people in charge,” he said. “You have to have people around you that are willing to tell you you’re making an error.”

Dunning’s follow-up research, however, shows the poorest performers are also the least likely to accept criticism or show interest in self improvement.