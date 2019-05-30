Israeli lawmakers voted early Thursday to dissolve parliament barely a month after it was sworn in, plunging Israel into unprecedented political chaos and raising questions about what comes next.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led Israel for the past decade, failed to meet the deadline to form a governing coalition by midnight Wednesday. This the first time a new parliament in the country has voted to dissolve itself before a government has even formed. How did Israel get here, and what's next? Here's what to know.

Why parliament dissolved

Netanyahu's conservative Likud party won 35 of the 120 parliamentary seats in the April 9 election, the same number as the main centrist opposition party, Blue and White.

Unlike Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Netanyahu seemed to have a clear route to a parliamentary majority. By the midnight deadline, however, Likud said it had secured only 60 of the 61 seats it needed.

What's military draft law?

Most Jewish men and women are conscripted at 18 and serve at least two years in the military. But strictly Orthodox Jews engaged in full-time religious studies have been exempted from compulsory military service. As the ultra-Orthodox minority has grown in size and political power, that exemption has become increasingly contentious. The argument is largely symbolic — a bill to increase the quota is unlikely to significantly change the status quo — but neither side is backing down.

About that corruption case

In February, after a two-year investigation, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced plans to indict Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and set a hearing for October where the prime minister's lawyers can plead his case before a final decision is made on whether to indict. No sitting prime minister of Israel has ever been indicted, and charges would place Netanyahu under substantial pressure to step down. He maintains that the case is a political witch hunt.

What comes next?

An election has been scheduled for Sept. 17, and Netanyahu will remain in power at least until then. After the September election, according to Israeli law, the president must give the legislator with the best chance of assembling a majority coalition the first opportunity to form a government. Whether that will be Netanyahu remains to be seen.