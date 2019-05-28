The U.S. is no fan of Huawei.

Its officials have spent months warning that the Chinese giant's smartphones and networking gear could be Trojan horses for Chinese spies (something Huawei has denied). They have threatened to withhold intelligence from any ally that allows the firm in.

On May 15, they raised the stakes. President Donald Trump barred U.S. firms from using telecoms equipment made by firms posing a "risk to national security." His order named no names. But its target was plain.

For all the drama, the import ban hardly matters. Huawei has long been barred from the U.S., in practice if not on paper. More significant was the announcement by the Commerce Department, on the same day, that it was adding Huawei to a list of firms with which U.S. companies cannot do business without official permission. That amounts to a prohibition on exports of U.S. technology to Huawei.

It is a seismic decision. Supply chains are specialized and globally connected. Cutting them off — "weaponizing interdependence," in the jargon — can cause serious disruption.

When ZTE, another Chinese technology company, received the same treatment in 2018 for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, it was brought to the brink of ruin. It survived only because Trump intervened, claiming it was a favor to Xi Jinping, China's president.

Huawei matters more than ZTE. It is China's biggest high tech company, and is seen as a national champion. Its name translates roughly as "Chinese achievement." Revenues of $105 billion put it in the same league as Microsoft. Only Samsung, a South Korean firm, sells more smartphones.

Huawei holds many crucial patents on superfast 5G mobile networks, and is the largest manufacturer of telecoms equipment. Were it to go under, the shock waves would rattle the entire tech world.

The impact of the ban is becoming clear. Google said it had stopped supplying the proprietary components of its Android mobile operating system to Huawei. A string of U.S. chipmakers, including Intel, Qualcomm and Micron, have also ceased sales.

On May 20, the Commerce Department softened slightly, saying that firms could continue to supply Huawei for 90 days, but for existing products — for instance, with software updates for Huawei phones already in use. New sales, on which Huawei's future revenue depends, remain banned.

But interdependence cuts both ways. Shares in U.S. technology firms fell after the announcement, because Huawei is a big customer. Qorvo, which employs 8,600 people and makes wireless communication chips, derives 15% of its revenue from Huawei. Micron is in the memory business, of which Huawei is a big consumer.

A report last week from the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a think tank, estimated that export controls could cost U.S. firms as much as $56 billion in lost sales over five years.

Unlike Intel, Qualcomm or ZTE, Huawei is privately owned. It lacks listed shares whose price swing would hint at the extent of its distress, though the price of its listed bonds has dropped to 94 cents on the dollar.

In public, the firm is staying calm. Ren Zhengfei, Huawei's founder, said it would be "fine" without access to U.S. technology. Huawei has spoken of activating a "Plan B." It has been stockpiling crucial components for months, and has made a push to become less reliant on U.S. technology over the past few years. Its phones in particular make extensive use of chips designed by HiSilicon, its in-house chipdesign unit.

Yet few analysts are as sanguine as Ren. Three business areas in particular look vulnerable. Without Google's cooperation, new Huawei phones will lack the latest versions of Android, and popular apps such as Gmail or Maps. That may not matter in China, where Google's apps are forbidden. But it could be crippling in Europe, Huawei's second-biggest market.

Its telecoms business needs beefy server chips from Intel. The supply of software to manage those networks could dry up too. Huawei is developing replacements for all three, but they are far from ready.

Two questions will determine whether Huawei can weather the storm, said Dieter Ernst, a chip expert at the East-West Center, a think tank in Honolulu. The first concerns U.S. motives. The timing of the ban, a few days after broader trade talks between China and the U.S. had broken down, was suggestive. On one reading, it is a tactical move designed to wring concessions from China. If so, it might prove short-lived, and Huawei's stockpiles may tide it over.

Paul Triolo of Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultancy, is doubtful. Rather than a negotiating tactic, he sees the ban as "the logical endgame of the U.S. campaign to take down Huawei." A long-lasting ban would force the firm to look for alternative chips and software that Chinese suppliers would struggle to provide.

The second question concerns the reach of U.S. power. The tangled nature of chip-industry supply chains means that many non-U. S. companies make use of American parts or intellectual property, Ernst said. They may therefore consider themselves covered, wholly or partly, by the ban. Take Arm, a Britain-based firm whose technology powers chips in virtually every phone. Arm dsof it will comply with the Commerce Department's rules. That suggests that Arm will not grant Huawei new licenses. It is unclear whether Arm will offer support for existing licenses, however. As Arm's technology advances, Huawei risks being left behind.

Other non-U. S. companies are as important. One industry insider said U.S. officials are pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a cutting-edge chipmaker, to drop Huawei, which is its third-biggest customer. That would be a crushing blow because Chinese chip factories are not up to the task of manufacturing HiSilicon's sophisticated designs. TSMC's only peer is Samsung — and South Korea is another U.S. ally. TSMC said it would continue supplying Huawei for now.

Even if the optimists are right, and the ban is lifted in exchange for trade concessions, a return to business as usual seems unlikely. The U.S. has twice demonstrated a willingness to throttle big Chinese companies. Trust in U.S. technology firms has been eroded, Triolo said.

China has committed billions of dollars to efforts to boost its domestic capabilities in chipmaking and technology. For its rulers, the U.S. bans highlight the urgency of that policy.