– Israelis are voting Tuesday in the second election in five months. The last one ended inconclusively after weeks of negotiations, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, failed to produce a governing coalition with a viable majority for the first time in Israel's history. Polls indicate a tight race even though Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing possible indictment on accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Didn't Israel just hold an election?

Yes, on April 9. Netanyahu, leader of the conservative Likud party, had appeared poised for another term based on the assumption that he could forge a coalition with the same right-wing and religious parties. But ally-turned-nemesis Avigdor Lieberman, refused to join. That left Netanyahu and his allies one seat short of a majority in the 120-seat Parliament. Determined to deprive his rivals of a chance to form a government, Netanyahu orchestrated the dissolution of Parliament, leading to a new vote.

What's at stake?

Lieberman's defection from the right-wing religious axis and his refusal to join a government with ultra-Orthodox parties have thrust Israel's secular-religious divide to the fore.

Under Israel's electoral system of proportional representation, no single party has ever won enough votes for a majority in Parliament. Instead, the larger parties must form coalitions, usually by enlisting the support of smaller parties that demand concessions to protect their own narrow and particular interests. Many Israelis are chafing over the disproportionate power that religious parties have gained over the years through this system.

In any election, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a perennial issue. This time, the fate of the two-state solution, long accepted internationally as the basis for a resolution, is hanging in the balance after Netanyahu pledged to annex nearly a third of the occupied West Bank.

For many Israelis, this election offers a choice between a continuation of a rightward, religious shift or a return to a more liberal Israel.

The main challengers

Like last time, the main contest is between Netanyahu, 69, and Benny Gantz, 60, a former military chief of staff and leader of the Blue and White party. In Israel's parliamentary democracy, people vote for a party, not a person. Blue and White tied with Likud in April, each winning 35 seats. Again, they are running neck and neck in the polls. Likud has long been the dominant force on the Israeli right. Many Israelis still see Netanyahu, who goes by the nickname Bibi, as the most suitable candidate for prime minister. Gantz brings strong security credentials but is a relative political novice. Much of his appeal stems from being the "Not Bibi" candidate.

Who votes and when?

Israel has 5.8 million eligible voters in a population of 9 million. Arab citizens are a sixth of the electorate. The voting age is 18. Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip cannot vote, and as most Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem do not hold Israeli citizenship, they cannot, either. Results dribble in overnight, with the outcome typically clear within six hours.

Is another deadlock possible?

Another deadlock is possible if the parties overcome public apathy and generate a reasonable voter turnout with results similar to those in April. But several new factors may change the calculus. The main difference: Lieberman is no longer giving his automatic support to Netanyahu. Instead Lieberman said his party will support a candidate willing to form a broad government of national unity. Blue and White said it aims to forge a coalition that excludes the ultra-Orthodox parties, ending years of what many Israelis view as political extortion by small and midsize sectorial parties. Blue and White said it wants to form a unity government. But Gantz has ruled out sitting in one under a prime minister facing possible indictment.

Another wild card may be Ayman Odeh of the Joint List, the predominantly Arab alliance. Traditionally, Arab parties have not actively supported any Jewish candidate for prime minister and have never joined, or been invited to join, a governing coalition. This time, Odeh has not ruled out either.