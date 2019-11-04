Microsoft launched a four-day workweek experiment this year in one of the most unlikely places: Japan. But even in a country known for its extreme overwork, the shorter week boosted productivity, the company's business unit said.

The test run, which took place in August and gave employees five consecutive Fridays off, boosted sales per employee by 40% compared to the same month a year earlier, the post said. The number of pages printed in the office fell by 59%, electricity consumption dropped 23%, and 94% of employees said they were satisfied with the program.

The test was billed as being part of a "work life choice" strategy aimed at helping employees work more flexibly, and comes amid ongoing labor reforms throughout the country. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has introduced caps on overtime hours and raised incomes on part-time and temporary workers as part of his labor practice reforms.

Yet it is also the latest example of a growing global movement to experiment with the concept of a four-day workweek as tight labor market conditions continue, technology offers increased flexibility and reports proliferate that some workplaces have seen benefits from working four days and being off for three.

In the United States, the burger chain Shake Shack said it was trying the idea. In the U.K., the four-day week has been backed by some of the biggest unions in Ireland and Britain, and the Labour Party commissioned a study on the idea. (It found that a cap on the length of the working week would be unrealistic.)

In New Zealand, a trusts and investment advisory firm called Perpetual Guardian started an 8-week trial across the company where employees worked 30 hours a week but were paid for 37.5 hours. It has since said the change will be permanent on an opt-in basis after reporting that job performance was maintained and staff stress levels and engagement both improved.

So far, according to a July report in the Washington Post, the idea has not gotten much traction from the U.S. labor movement.