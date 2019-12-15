– If the House impeaches President Donald Trump, that will only mean we have completed the first half of the process to remove a president from office. What comes next is a Senate trial to decide whether, based on the House’s impeachment recommendation, senators should vote to convict the president, ending his tenure and possibly preventing him from running again.

There are rules from the 1980s about how to run a Senate trial, but they’re intentionally vague.

Here’s what we know about a Senate impeachment trial — and what we don’t.

What we know

• The timing is specific: A trial has to begin shortly after the House impeaches the president. Here’s what that looks like with the Christmas break, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mc­Connell: “Assuming that House Democrats send us articles of impeachment … a Senate trial will have to be our first item of business in January.”

It also has to be six days a week, for at least part of the day, and senators can’t do any legislative business in the hours the trial is going on. But there are no rules about how long it has to go every day, nor how many weeks it has to last.

There are no rules about how to present evidence. That will be determined beforehand by Senate Republicans and Democrats. McConnell says those negotiations may come this week. But once everyone is seated for the trial, the roles for key players are set.

• The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, will preside: For impeachment trials of judges, the vice president presides, but the rules assume the vice president would be biased on impeachment of the president.

• Trump can appoint his counsel: White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to represent Trump at the trial, along with the president’s outside lawyers. But the president has also been quizzing people about who his lawyers should be and has noted Cipollone’s lack of TV experience, because the trial will be televised, a person involved in the planning said. His lawyers can give opening and closing statements and question any witnesses.

• House Democrats can do the same: They are called impeachment managers. The House will select lawmakers who will be the prosecution, examining and cross-examining witnesses.

• Senators can ask questions of witnesses in writing only: Roberts will read them out loud.

• This has to be done in the open, especially the vote. The only time senators can go behind closed doors is to deliberate, said Josh Chafetz, a constitutional expert at ­Cornell Law School.

What we don’t know

• Who will be called as witnesses, whether the Senate can subpoena people and whether the Senate will take new evidence: The Senate doesn’t even have to call witnesses, which is something McConnell is seriously considering. Also, whether the Senate will interview witnesses on the floor in real time, or form a committee and interview and film them, airing the video on the Senate floor, is not known. Senators have to figure out these details before the trial gets started.

• How Roberts will handle his role as overseer: McConnell doesn’t have to just get a majority of senators on board with what he wants to do. He has to get it by Roberts, who will be ruling on whether anything senators want to do, such as admitting evidence, fits within their predetermined rules. (A supermajority could overrule Roberts, but Republicans only have a three-vote majority over Democrats, so they don’t have a ton of wiggle room to change the rules once they’re set.)

• Roberts can do battle with the Senate on his interpretation of the rules, or he can largely defer to them. Supreme Court watcher Russell Wheeler said he thinks Roberts will lean toward deference. The chief justice overseeing former President Bill Clinton’s trial, William Rehnquist, said proudly when it was all over: “I did nothing, and I did it particularly well.” And Rehnquist’s assistant during that trial is now a close aide to Roberts.

“As chief justice, he does want to protect the court,” Wheeler said. “He doesn’t want the court to get involved in sideshows about whether his actions in the impeachment trial shed light or had influence about the decisions he makes as a justice on Supreme Court cases.”

The New York Times contributed to this report.