Twins closer candidates
Addison Reed, 30, RHP: The White Sox closer from 2012-14 when he had 101 saves, including 40 in 2013 at age 24. Had 19 saves in 2017 in a half-season for the Mets, but none for the Twins last season.
Trevor May, 29, RHP: Missed all of 2017 and some of 2018 after Tommy John surgery. Had three saves in 24 appearances last season.
Blake Parker, 33, RHP: The oldest of the candidates, a journeyman who had 14 saves in 67 relief appearances for the Angels last season.
Trevor Hildenberger, 28, RHP: Sidearmer who got a chance last season when he pitched 73 times and had seven saves but a 5.42 ERA.
Taylor Rogers, 28, LHP: A “loogy” (lefthanded one-out guy) who has pitched in 198 games (185⅓ innings) over the past three seasons for the Twins, with two saves.
Fernando Romero, 24, RHP: Converting to relief work after making 11 starts, some spectacular, for the Twins in 2018.
PHIL MILLER
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.