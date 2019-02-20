Twins closer candidates

Addison Reed, 30, RHP: The White Sox closer from 2012-14 when he had 101 saves, including 40 in 2013 at age 24. Had 19 saves in 2017 in a half-season for the Mets, but none for the Twins last season.

Trevor May, 29, RHP: Missed all of 2017 and some of 2018 after Tommy John surgery. Had three saves in 24 appearances last season.

Blake Parker, 33, RHP: The oldest of the candidates, a journeyman who had 14 saves in 67 relief appearances for the Angels last season.

Trevor Hildenberger, 28, RHP: Sidearmer who got a chance last season when he pitched 73 times and had seven saves but a 5.42 ERA.

Taylor Rogers, 28, LHP: A “loogy” (lefthanded one-out guy) who has pitched in 198 games (185⅓ innings) over the past three seasons for the Twins, with two saves.

Fernando Romero, 24, RHP: Converting to relief work after making 11 starts, some spectacular, for the Twins in 2018.

PHIL MILLER