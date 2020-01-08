$600 million a year, yet achievement gap persists
Minneapolis schools to focus on K-2 skills to close gaps
Bipartisan bill to build Minnesota's ranks of teachers of color sputtered
Walz zeros in on school dropout rates
Tribal Chairman Charles Vig of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to retire
His last day will be Jan. 31, when the SMSC's new Business Council will be inaugurated, a spokesperson said.
St. Paul
St. Paul inaugurates most diverse City Council in history
The majority-woman council includes Nelsie Yang, the first Hmong councilwoman.
South Metro
U.S. Tennis Association moving to Vikings headquarters campus in Eagan
Vikings' live/work/play campus is taking shaping with a hotel, offices and soon apartments.
Duluth
Minnesota county votes against allowing refugee resettlement
It's largely a symbolic move -- no refugees have been resettled in Beltrami County in at least the last five years, according to state data. But it is a first for Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Interfaith rally in Minneapolis condemns recent anti-Semitic assaults
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and faith leaders will address the crowd at Temple Israel.