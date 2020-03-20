Pliny the Elder’s skull — or alleged skull — reposes at the Museo Storico Nazionale Dell’Arte Sanitaria in Rome, a treasure trove of medical curiosities. Scholars have long debated whether the relic once housed the brain of Pliny, the renowned admiral and author of a vast encyclopedia of Roman knowledge who died during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

Over the past few years, Italian biologists, anthropologists and geochemists conducted a series of forensic tests on remains unearthed 120 years ago on a shore not far from Pompeii. Earlier this year, scientists concluded that the skull squared with what was known about Pliny, but the jawbone belonged to someone else.

Andrea Cionci, leader of Project Pliny, conceded some ambiguity but remained firm. “It is very likely that the skull is Pliny, but we cannot have 100% security,” he said. He said the idea came from a book written by Flavio Russo, who calls the commander’s actions “the oldest natural disaster relief operation.”

Pliny the Elder was staying at a villa two dozen miles from the volcano when his sister alerted him to a plume soaring in the distance. Her son, Pliny the Younger, 17, also observed.

“Pliny the Elder decided he wanted to get closer to it to investigate,” said Daisy Dunn, a classicist whose 2019 biography “The Shadow of Vesuvius” is the definitive guide to Plinydom. “He was, after all, author of a 37-volume book of natural history.”

The Elder, admiral of the emperor Titus’ fleet, was preparing to leave when he received a written message from a woman named Rectina, asking for help. “In that moment Pliny the Elder changed his plan,” Dunn said. What began as a scientific pursuit turned into a rescue mission.

But it was a perilous voyage, and at one point, with the sea growing wilder, a helmsman recommended they turn back. In Pliny the Younger’s account, it was then that his uncle uttered the immortal words: “Fortune favors the brave.”

The Elder put in where he could, at Stabiae, just south of Pompeii. He died as a result of his commitment to field research, presumably asphyxiated by volcanic fumes. He was 56.

The story jumps to 1900, when 73 skeletons were dug up near the beach. One body bore gold bracelets, a gold triple-strand necklace and a parazonium, a triangular dagger sheathed in seashells, with an ivory hilt. The landowner, Gennaro Matrone, had a hunch this was Pliny the Elder, but his theory was laughed off.

“Archaeologists argued that a Roman admiral would never have appeared so heavily bejeweled, like a cabaret dancer,” Russo said. His own research indicated that it was customary for senior naval officers to wear such adornments.

Discouraged, Matrone sold off the jewels and reburied most of the bones, keeping just the dagger, the skull and the lower mandible, Russo said. The artifacts were later donated to the Museo Storico Nazionale Dell’Arte Sanitaria.

Project Pliny was launched in 2017. DNA sequencing and an analysis of the skull suggested that it fit the Elder’s profile. Still, Luciano Fattore, an anthropologist, warned that the older the individual, the less reliable the age range. “On average, however, the data is compatible with the possibility that the skull was Pliny’s,” he said. “This is a process of clues, with very strong evidences.”

Examination of isotopes in the tooth enamel revealed that the owner could have grown up in Northern Italy, Pliny’s birthplace. But then came the deflating news that the jaw likely came from a man of North African ancestry.

Cionci speculates that Matrone played mix-and-match with the bones, borrowing the jaw from a skeleton of a slave who lived on Pliny’s estate. A footnote in “The Shadow of Vesuvius” refers to an ancient rumor that Pliny was killed by a slave “whom he urged to hasten his death in the agonizing heat.” The hypothesis raises the tantalizing possibility the set of bones is an amalgam of murderer and murdered.

Unsurprisingly, some scholars are deeply skeptical. But Cionci observed that new discoveries are often rejected by the establishment but over time become widely accepted.

Then again, the modern medical community still has not come around to Pliny’s treatment for ulcers, which includes salt and honey, butter, smashed snails and the ashes of a cremated dog’s head.