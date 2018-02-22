'Here comes Diggins! here comes diggins!'
Duluth's Chad Salmela was part of the NBC crew that delivered a memorable call of the women's team sprint in cross-country skiing early Wednesday. Here's the call, made from NBC's broadcast center in Connecticut, from Salmela and play-by-play announcer Steve Schlanger:
Steve: "So close for the U.S. on so many occasions. … Now moving up on the inside. Into second place."
Chad: "They're all completely gassed! They've given it everything on the klaebo-bakken. [Sweden's] Stina Nilsson leading Jessie Diggins into the final turn. Can Diggins answer?"
Steve: "As the roars rattled around the cross-country stadium in Pyeongchang, Sweden, the U.S. and Norway come into the light!"
Chad: "HERE COMES DIGGINS! HERE COMES DIGGINS!"
Steve: "On the outside, Diggins — making the play, around Sweden! Jessie Diggins to the line …"
Chad: "YES! YES! YES! YES!"
Steve: "And it is Jessie Diggins …"
Chad: "GOLD!"
Steve: "… delivering a landmark moment that will be etched in U.S. Olympic history! The first-ever cross-country gold medal for the U.S."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.