USA Today on Wednesday released its annual look at head coaches' salaries for the 2018 season. Here are the biggest (relative) bargains:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama, $8.31 million: Sure, Saban makes the most of anyone, but is there a better payoff for the Crimson Tide than five national championships (and possibly a sixth this year)?

2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, $3.75M: Chryst, 37-8 in four years with the Badgers, has a salary that ranks 29th nationally and ninth among Big Ten coaches. That's a steal. Put it this way: Illinois' Lovie Smith makes $1.25 million more per year than Chryst.

4. Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, $2.13M: Kelly's salary ranks a surprisingly low: 59th in the nation. His Fighting Irish are unbeaten and have a manageable path to reach the College Football Playoff.

5. Bryan Harsin, Boise State, $1.65M: Group of Five coaches don't make the huge bucks; Harsin's salary ranks 70th nationally and he is 45-13 over the past five years.

