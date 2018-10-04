USA Today on Wednesday released its annual look at head coaches' salaries for the 2018 season. Here are the biggest (relative) bargains:
1. Nick Saban, Alabama, $8.31 million: Sure, Saban makes the most of anyone, but is there a better payoff for the Crimson Tide than five national championships (and possibly a sixth this year)?
2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, $3.75M: Chryst, 37-8 in four years with the Badgers, has a salary that ranks 29th nationally and ninth among Big Ten coaches. That's a steal. Put it this way: Illinois' Lovie Smith makes $1.25 million more per year than Chryst.
3. Neal Brown, Troy, $810,000: Brown's salary ranks 91st, so he might not be at Troy much longer – especially after posting upsets of Power Five teams LSU and Nebraska over the past two seasons.
4. Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, $2.13M: Kelly's salary ranks a surprisingly low: 59th in the nation. His Fighting Irish are unbeaten and have a manageable path to reach the College Football Playoff.
5. Bryan Harsin, Boise State, $1.65M: Group of Five coaches don't make the huge bucks; Harsin's salary ranks 70th nationally and he is 45-13 over the past five years.
Randy Johnson
