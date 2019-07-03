With just four weeks to go until the second Democratic presidential primary debates, a handful of candidates are in danger of missing them. A single percentage point of support in one poll could be the difference between getting invited to Detroit and being left off the debate stage. A New York Times analysis shows that as of Wednesday, seven candidates are actively fighting for six slots in the debate, which will be split over two nights, July 30 and 31.

So far, 14 candidates have qualified both by getting campaign donations from 65,000 people and by garnering at least 1% support in at least three qualifying polls. They are: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Sen. Kamala Harris; Gov. Jay Inslee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; author Marianne Williamson; and former tech executive Andrew Yang.

Seven candidates have qualified only by one of two metrics — meeting the polling threshold — meaning they are on the bubble. They are: former Rep. John Delaney; former Gov. John Hickenlooper; Rep. Tim Ryan; Sen. Michael Bennet; Gov. Steve Bullock; Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Rep. Eric Swalwell. Mayor Wayne Messam, Rep. Seth Moulton and former Rep. Joe Sestak do not appear to have qualified for the debate via donors or polling.

News services