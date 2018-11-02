Tried any good new Twin Cities bakeries lately? Here are four to check out.
Dulceria Bakery
She started selling her modern Mexican baked goods at farmers markets, and now chef/owner Dulce Monterrubio has opened a brick-and-mortar location. Yes, some of those eye-catching goodies are vegan and/or gluten-free. 1839 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-886-1180, dulceriabakery.com
Rose Street Patisserie
Chef/co-owner John Kraus has expanded from the Mill City to the Saintly City, tempting the 651 with his beautifully rendered baked goods (is there a better almond croissant in the five-state area?) and ice cream. 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, rosestreet.co
Salty Tart
After a decade in the Midtown Global Market, chef/owner Michelle Gayer recently moved her Minneapolis retail counter — and its delectable sweets and well-made breads — to her (adorable) Lyn-Lake production facility. 2940 Harriet Av. S., Mpls., 612-874-9206, saltytart.com
Vegan East
The cases are filled with smile-inducing layer cakes and lavishly embellished cupcakes, along with cheesecake, muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls and other sweets, plus quiche. And yes, prepared without animal products. Find some gluten-free options, as well. 2179 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-653-3822 and 2409 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-213-3020, veganeast.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.