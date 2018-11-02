Tried any good new Twin Cities bakeries lately? Here are four to check out.

Dulceria Bakery

She started selling her modern Mexican baked goods at farmers markets, and now chef/owner Dulce Monterrubio has opened a brick-and-mortar location. Yes, some of those eye-catching goodies are vegan and/or gluten-free. 1839 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-886-1180, dulceriabakery.com

Rose Street Patisserie

Chef/co-owner John Kraus has expanded from the Mill City to the Saintly City, tempting the 651 with his beautifully rendered baked goods (is there a better almond croissant in the five-state area?) and ice cream. 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, rosestreet.co

Salty Tart

After a decade in the Midtown Global Market, chef/owner Michelle Gayer recently moved her Minneapolis retail counter — and its delectable sweets and well-made breads — to her (adorable) Lyn-Lake production facility. 2940 Harriet Av. S., Mpls., 612-874-9206, saltytart.com

Vegan East

The cases are filled with smile-inducing layer cakes and lavishly embellished cupcakes, along with cheesecake, muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls and other sweets, plus quiche. And yes, prepared without animal products. Find some gluten-free options, as well. 2179 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-653-3822 and 2409 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-213-3020, veganeast.com