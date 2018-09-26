SHENZHEN, China — Pierre-Hugues Herbert advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday.
The Frenchman won 79 percent of the points on his first serve and 55 percent on his second.
Also, Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas beat Viktor Troicki 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (3).
